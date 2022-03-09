Lincoln Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $11.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,476. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

