Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $20.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

