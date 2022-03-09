Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 316.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Lindsay worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $5,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter valued at $2,033,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

LNN opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

