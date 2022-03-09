Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,056.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,056 ($13.84) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.28), with a volume of 501525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,146 ($15.02).

LIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($25.75) to GBX 1,850 ($24.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,367 ($31.01) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,671.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,016.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £699.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71.

In related news, insider Alastair Barbour bought 2,175 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($17.30) per share, for a total transaction of £28,710 ($37,617.92).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

