Litecoin Cash Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $1,181.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,915.77 or 0.99418664 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 752,608,637 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

