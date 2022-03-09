Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.11 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.07. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The firm has a market cap of £32.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,914.05). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($177,587.58).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

