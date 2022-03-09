Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider William Chalmers Sells 322,702 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($177,587.58).

William Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($89,056.13).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.08 ($0.59) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

