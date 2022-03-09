loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 75,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:LDI opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $23.26.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in loanDepot by 3,251.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585,695 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.
loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
