loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 75,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LDI opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in loanDepot by 3,251.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585,695 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

