London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9,050.00.

LNSTY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($118.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

