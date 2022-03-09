LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.05

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 6.53 ($0.09). LoopUp Group shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 254,873 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.05. The firm has a market cap of £6.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

In other LoopUp Group news, insider Michael Hughes sold 346,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £31,222.80 ($40,910.38).

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

