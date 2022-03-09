Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 M-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.99 billion.

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.66. 28,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.27 and a 200 day moving average of $229.78. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Tobam increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

