LPL Financial LLC Acquires 292,738 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) by 2,339.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,738 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUND. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

About Sprott Focus Trust (Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.