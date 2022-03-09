LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,124 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Natera by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,359,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,530,000 after buying an additional 91,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after buying an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,457 shares of company stock worth $5,036,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.