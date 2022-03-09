LPL Financial LLC Acquires 37,843 Shares of FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Get Rating) by 388.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FCF US Quality ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FCF US Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FCF US Quality ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in FCF US Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FCF US Quality ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in FCF US Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

TTAC opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. FCF US Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

