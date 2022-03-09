LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $143.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.80. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

