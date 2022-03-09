LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 73.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 24.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,609 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRH by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CRH by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

NYSE CRH opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

