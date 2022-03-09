LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116,283 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $5,340,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,685,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,369 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

