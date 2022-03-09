LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,556 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $404.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

