LPL Financial LLC Buys 18,567 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Business First Bancshares worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BFST opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

