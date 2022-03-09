LPL Financial LLC Buys 19,602 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

