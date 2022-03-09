LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,898 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Coupa Software by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUP. StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

