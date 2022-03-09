LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,462,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $295.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.56. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $298.21.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

