LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of PLW opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.