LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,939 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.