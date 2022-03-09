LPL Financial LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 96,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4,861.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.