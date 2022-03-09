LPL Financial LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in NovoCure by 2.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1,961.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 119,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of NVCR opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,301 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $96,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $333,313 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

