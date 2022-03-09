LPL Financial LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.82% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

EVX stock opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.49. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $160.80.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.