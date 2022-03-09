LPL Financial LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after acquiring an additional 837,721 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after acquiring an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,896,000 after acquiring an additional 253,023 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

