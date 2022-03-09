LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Cara Therapeutics worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARA. StockNews.com lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.