LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter.

GCOW stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

