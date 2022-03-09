LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 53.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 525,413 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 247,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 45.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after buying an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 9.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 752,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Ternium stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

