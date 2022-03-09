LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,858 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALNY. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

