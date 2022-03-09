LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,100 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.68% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 322.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 38,166 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

