LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,330 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Oscar Health worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oscar Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oscar Health by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Oscar Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 539,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

OSCR stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.93.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,070 shares of company stock worth $421,583.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

