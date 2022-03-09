LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 96.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,791 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -121.40 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

