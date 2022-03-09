LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.21% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,157,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter.

KCE opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

