LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

