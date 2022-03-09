LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,943 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $632,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 71,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.05 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $403,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,085 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.75.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

