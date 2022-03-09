LPL Financial LLC Sells 60,776 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,776 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,630 shares of company stock worth $1,568,670. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Dropbox Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.