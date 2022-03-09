LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,628 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 29.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

