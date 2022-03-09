LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Teradata by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 171,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 288.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 858,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,282,000 after purchasing an additional 114,022 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,665 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

