LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.20% of LTC Properties worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 12.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in LTC Properties by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 124,056 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

LTC Properties Profile (Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.