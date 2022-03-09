Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.
NYSE LU opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Lufax has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.37.
Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
