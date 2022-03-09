Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NYSE LU opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Lufax has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 39.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lufax by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lufax by 94.5% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,487,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lufax by 26.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

