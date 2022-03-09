Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 376.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU opened at $296.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.21 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

