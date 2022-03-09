Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Position Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,602,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 37.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $16,403,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

Shares of LITE opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

