Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) versus MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Critical Comparison

Luther Burbank and MidWestOne Financial Group are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and MidWestOne Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $229.80 million 2.89 $87.75 million $1.69 7.60 MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 2.19 $69.49 million $4.37 6.99

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 38.19% 13.74% 1.22% MidWestOne Financial Group 31.70% 13.26% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luther Burbank and MidWestOne Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Luther Burbank pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. The company was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

