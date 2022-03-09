Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

