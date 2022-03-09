Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.46

Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.46 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.60). Macfarlane Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 116,310 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £199.63 million and a PE ratio of 16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 2.33 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.