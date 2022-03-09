Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.52 billion and the lowest is $5.26 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $25.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $26.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

