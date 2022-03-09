Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

NYSE:M traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 179,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,177,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

